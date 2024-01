She's been part of the NewsChannel5 Family for more than four decades!

Now Tuwanda Coleman is saying goodbye to her storied career and entering into retirement.

Join us as we look back at her four decades of dedication... from her beginnings as part of the station's production crew to her memorable career producing and reporting for Talk of the Town.

Plus-We will get visits from some special guests who want to welcome Tuwanda into the retirement club!