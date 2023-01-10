Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Tuwanda Gets Her Mind Read

We learn more about the Champions of Magic coming to Tpac
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 13:29:08-05

Mind reader Alex McAleer gave us a preview of the upcoming Champions of Magic show. Alex will be one of five world class illusionists demonstrating original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else. Champions of Magic stops in Nashville at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center March 23-25. For tickets, go to https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-03-23-to-2023-03-25-champions-of-magic/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018