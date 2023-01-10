Tuwanda Gets Her Mind Read

Mind reader Alex McAleer gave us a preview of the upcoming Champions of Magic show. Alex will be one of five world class illusionists demonstrating original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else. Champions of Magic stops in Nashville at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center March 23-25. For tickets, go to https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-03-23-to-2023-03-25-champions-of-magic/.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 13:29:08-05
