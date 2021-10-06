Nick Bill, the Director of Operations at the Twelve/Thirty Supper Club gave us a tour of the new supper club and music venue and showed some of their menu items. The Twelve Thirty Supper Club and Rooftop Terrace are located on the top level of the Twelve/Thirty Club Honky Tonk, located at the Fifth and Broadway entertainment complex at 550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. To make a reservation or for more information, visit https://thetwelvethirtyclub.com/.