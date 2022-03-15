Two Nashville Stars on Beyond the Edge

Country stars Craig Morgan and Lauren Alaina talked about competing on the new CBS reality series Beyond the Edge, the most intense celebrity adventure challenge ever attempted. Beyond the Edge premieres Wednesday, March 16 at 8pm on NewsChannel5 following Survivor. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.
