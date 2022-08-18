Two New Exhibits Honoring Military Veterans

Cheryl Strichnik executive director of Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center showed their two new exhibitions honoring military veterans. The 4th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition featuring artist James Mellick: Wounded Warrior Dog and artist Valentine Adam: American Metal runs through Sunday, September 11. Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center is located at 1017 Antebellum Circle Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, visit https://monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com/ or call (615) 822-0789.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:49:03-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.