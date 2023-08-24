Two New Metro Parks

Joe Stovall from Metro Parks and Darrell Hawks from Friends of Mill Ridge Park gave tours of two of Davidson County’s newest parks. Mill Ridge Park in Antioch is now open and has the largest playground in Davidson County. The 622- acre park has a five-story climbing tower and slide and a permanent, interactive public art installation with music created by students at Cane Ridge. Mill Ridge Park is in located at 12847 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013, across from Cane Ridge High School. For more on events at the park, stay connected with Friends of Mill Ridge Park at https://www.friendsofmillridgepark.org/. Ravenwood Park is located Highland Place Way, Hermitage, TN 37076. All Metro parks hours are sunrise to sunset daily. For more on events at the parks, visit https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks.

