Two Shows at the New Woolworth Theatre

Country singer Chuck Wicks talked about his new business venture as co-owner of the new Woolworth Theatre. Wicks is currently starring in the theatre’s production of Shiners Family Reunion, Music City’s first of its kind residency show. Shiners Family Reunion is a one-of-a-kind show described as “Cirque meets Broadway meets Comedy”. It is for age 18 and over. The production of "She Believed That She Could," is and all-ages show , and tells the stories of the women of country music. It runs Thursday through Saturday nights at 6pm. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.woolworththeatre.com/.