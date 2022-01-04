U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Championships in Nashville

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton talked about the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Championships where you can see America’s best skaters compete. The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are at Bridgestone Arena through Sunday, January 9. For tickets and more information, visit https://usfigu.re/3uTyAPc.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 04, 2022
