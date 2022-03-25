Billy Dec and Mike Morales of Sunda New Asian made Ube Waffles for International Waffle Day. It's one of the entrees on Sunda's brunch menu. Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. Get details online at www.sundanewasian.com.
Ube Waffles
Yield: about 12/ 8oz – 6oz waffles
· 2 cups flour
· 4 tbsp sugar
· 4 tsp baking powder
· ½ tsp salt
· 2 eggs
· 1 cup milk
· 6 tbsp melted butter
· 1 tsp vanilla
· 1 tbsp Ube extract
Procedure:
Mix dry ingredients together
Mix wet ingredients together (except Ube extract)
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients
Finish with Ube extract
Ube Glaze
· 2lbs powdered sugar
· 1 tsp Ube extract
· ½ Cup Milk
Procedure:
Combine and mix in mixing bowl with whisk
Ube Butter
· 1lb butter, room temp
· 2 tsp Ube extract
· ¼ cup sugar
· 2 tsp salt
Procedure:
Mix all in mixer
Place into piping bag with star tip
Make beautiful butter pats
Place in freezer until ready to use
Overall Assembly:
Turn waffle maker on med/high setting
Spray with cooking spray
Ladle 8oz of waffle batter to waffle maker
Cook until done and crispy on the outside
Place Ube Butter on top and serve with a side of the Ube Glaze
Garnish with desired fruit (papaya, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple)