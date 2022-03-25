Billy Dec and Mike Morales of Sunda New Asian made Ube Waffles for International Waffle Day. It's one of the entrees on Sunda's brunch menu. Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. Get details online at www.sundanewasian.com.

Ube Waffles

Yield: about 12/ 8oz – 6oz waffles

· 2 cups flour

· 4 tbsp sugar

· 4 tsp baking powder

· ½ tsp salt

· 2 eggs

· 1 cup milk

· 6 tbsp melted butter

· 1 tsp vanilla

· 1 tbsp Ube extract

Procedure:

Mix dry ingredients together

Mix wet ingredients together (except Ube extract)

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients

Finish with Ube extract

Ube Glaze

· 2lbs powdered sugar

· 1 tsp Ube extract

· ½ Cup Milk

Procedure:

Combine and mix in mixing bowl with whisk

Ube Butter

· 1lb butter, room temp

· 2 tsp Ube extract

· ¼ cup sugar

· 2 tsp salt

Procedure:

Mix all in mixer

Place into piping bag with star tip

Make beautiful butter pats

Place in freezer until ready to use

Overall Assembly:

Turn waffle maker on med/high setting

Spray with cooking spray

Ladle 8oz of waffle batter to waffle maker

Cook until done and crispy on the outside

Place Ube Butter on top and serve with a side of the Ube Glaze

Garnish with desired fruit (papaya, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple)