UnBEElievable Good Time

Suzanna Best showed the Adventure Science Center’s new beehive and gave some interesting facts on bees and beekeeping. Red, White & Boom is back at the Adventure Science Center this 4th of July. From 6:30pm to 10pm, guests can explore all the science center has to offer before settling in to watch Music City’s iconic fireworks show from the front lawn. The Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd., Nashville, TN 37203. For more information visit, www.adventuresci.org.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:46:55-04
