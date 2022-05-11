Understanding Sound Healing

Certified Sound Practitioner Kayce Laine explained how sound healing therapy can relieve anxiety and improve physical and emotional wellbeing. Kayce will facilitate the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Sound Bath at Chestnut Hill Yoga Studio, (1106 3rd Ave S) on Sunday, May 15 from 7pm-8pm. Tickets are $33 and can be purchased through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/full-moon-lunar-eclipse-sound-bath-tickets-331933460917, or directly through Kayce by emailing kaycelaine@gmail.com. Kayce will also be teaching a Sound Healing with Crystal Bowls workshop this August in Nashville for anyone interested in learning more about the healing power of sound. Email Kayce to find out more about the August workshop.