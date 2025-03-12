Understanding 'Southernisms' In Your Family Recipes

We're 'measuring with our hearts' and breaking down some of the common southernisms in your family recipes.

Franklin-based journalist, and founder of Modern South Magazine, Kelly Walton, shares how we can interpret those southern-inspired recipes with terms including: stir 'til it feels right," "a good pinch," "a dab" or "just enough to bless your taste buds." She also talks more about how Modern South magazine provides a fresh take on Southern travel destinations, culinary delights and charming hospitality written by contributors across the Southeast, as well as Kellie herself.

For more information, visit modernsouthmag.com

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.