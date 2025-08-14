Unforgettable Culinary Retreats with Rêverie

You can't put a price on travel, and at Reverie Retreats, they're curating a French culinary dream retreat for the curious traveler!
Founder, Julie Belcher, talks about how this dream came to life, and how she's helping bring strangers from around the world together for an unfrogettable trip! Plus, she shows us a quick and easy recipe for a classic French crepe!
For more information, visit reverieforever.com
MORE ABOUT REVERIE RETREATS
Rêverie aims to create a world that is rooted in connectivity, where relationships are the key to seeing, feeling and experiencing. Reverie was built to bring you backstage into a world of creators and artisans who have mastered their craft and who have that itch to share it with others. We want to invite you into the kitchen or the baker’s workshop to teach you the language that our hosts and our team have spent years perfecting. The kitchen isn’t a precious place to be intimidated in. It’s a place to goof, to laugh, to learn and to grow! We’re not serious people, but we are serious about good food and good drink. And we like to have loads of fun! We look forward to getting to know you on a future Reverie trip.