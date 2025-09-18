Madame Tussauds has over 200 years of history, but have you ever stopped to think about what goes on behind the scenes to craft their iconic wax figures? Today, we’re at Madame Tussauds Nashville to learn some hands-on techniques used in designing these figures directly from their studio manager, For more information on Madame Tussauds, you can visit their website at madametussauds.com.
Unique Jobs: Madame Tussauds Figure Making
Take a look at the behind the scenes of making wax figures for Madame Tussauds!
