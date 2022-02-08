Valentine's Day DIY Craft Items

Lifestyle expert and crafter Kristen Johnson showed DIY projects you can make for Valentine’s Day. For more of Kristen’s DIY ideas, visit her website A Girl and Her Glitter at www.agirlandherglitter.com. For details on the Roob. Co paper flower kits, go to https://roob.co/ and follow https://www.instagram.com/roo_b.co/.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:15:50-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.