Valentine's Day Raspberry Sauce

Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made Raspberry Sauce that can be used on a variety of foods for Valentine’s Day. For more of Dyan’s recipes plus healthy eating tips, go to www.coachdconsulting.com.

Raspberry Sauce

Ingredients:

12-oz package of frozen raspberries (you could also use strawberries or blackberries or a mix)

2 t sugar

¾ t salt

2 t cornstarch

2 T water

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

In a saucepan, add the raspberries, sugar and salt and turn heat to low. Use a potato masher to mash berries. It will begin to melt and break down and form a sauce. Combine the cornstarch and water in a small bowl and mix until cornstarch is dissolved. Add cornstarch mixture to berries. Continue to mash and mix. Allow small bubbles to come up around the side of the pan, but do not allow to fully boil. Once bubbles form, mix well and make sure all berries are completely broken down and cornstarch mixture is fully cooked into the sauce. Turn off heat and remove the potato masher and allow to cool for a couple minutes. Using a microplane, add the zest of one lemon. Mix well with a spatula and transfer to your serving vessel or storage container.

You can serve over ice cream, pancakes, yogurt, angel food or pound cake. And you could add dark chocolate shavings or even just dip dark chocolate squares into it.

Notes:

Keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

You can use fresh berries if you like, but I prefer the frozen (cheaper and usually naturally sweeter).

Blueberries are not recommended for this – the skins do not breakdown and make the texture unpleasant.

You can strain this if you do not want seeds. But do it while it is warm, it will take patience. But I love the texture of the seeds!

