Lifestyle expert Kay Elle White showed Valentine’s gift ideas for all the special people on your list. All of today's items can be found in your local Macy's department store. For more ideas or information, check out Kay Elle’s blog at www.iamkayelle.com and follow @iamkayelle on Instagram and Facebook.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:42:12-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.