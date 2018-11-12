Vegetable Casserole Recipe from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy fromChef’s Market Catering and Restaurant prepared their famous Vegetable Casserole (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram..

Chef’s Market Vegetable Casserole Recipe

1/4 cup butter

6 ounces mushrooms, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely diced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper, to taste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/2-pound cheddar cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 pounds vegetables (We use carrots, green beans, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli and red pepper, but you can use 2 pounds of your favorite frozen mixed vegetables.)

Bread crumbs for topping (see below recipe)

INSTRUCTIONS

* Melt butter in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms and onions and sauté until tender, about 8 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add flour and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Quickly whisk in cream and vegetable broth until smooth. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat. At this point you have the equivalent of a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup.

* To the mixture add cup of cheddar cheese, mayo and sour cream.

* Stir in vegetables.

* Transfer to a large casserole pan.

* Top with bread crumbs (see recipe below).

* Cook uncovered in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Bread Crumb Recipe

1 cup bread crumbs

2/3 cup butter

1 tablespoon parsley

* Melt butter in a pan

* Add bread crumbs and stir until golden brown

* Add parsley

