Vegetable Casserole Recipe from Chef's Market
Jim Hagy fromChef’s Market Catering and Restaurant prepared their famous Vegetable Casserole (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram..
Chef’s Market Vegetable Casserole Recipe
1/4 cup butter
6 ounces mushrooms, finely chopped
1/4 cup finely diced onion
1 clove garlic, minced
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper, to taste
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup vegetable broth
1/2-pound cheddar cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 pounds vegetables (We use carrots, green beans, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli and red pepper, but you can use 2 pounds of your favorite frozen mixed vegetables.)
Bread crumbs for topping (see below recipe)
INSTRUCTIONS
* Melt butter in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms and onions and sauté until tender, about 8 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add flour and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Quickly whisk in cream and vegetable broth until smooth. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat. At this point you have the equivalent of a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup.
* To the mixture add cup of cheddar cheese, mayo and sour cream.
* Stir in vegetables.
* Transfer to a large casserole pan.
* Top with bread crumbs (see recipe below).
* Cook uncovered in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Bread Crumb Recipe
1 cup bread crumbs
2/3 cup butter
1 tablespoon parsley
* Melt butter in a pan
* Add bread crumbs and stir until golden brown
* Add parsley
