Viral TikTok Chef One Spunky Spud is Back!

Michael Harvey from One Spunky Spud made Shrimp Pineapple Boats. (See recipe below) One Spunky Spud is located in the Food Court at Rivergate Mall. Watch for the new location, opening Saturday, October 23 at 11am at 1307 2nd Ave. North in the Germantown area of Nashville, 37208. For more information, visit www.http://www.onespunkyspud.com/.

1 cup rice, uncooked

1 cup yellow bell pepper

1 stick of butter

1 t garlic powder

10-12 large shrimp, uncooked

1 t minced garlic

1 t Caribbean spice blend

1 t olive oil

2 cups frozen veggie medley

1 T olive oil

1 t Caribbean spice blend

1 fresh pineapple

Cook the rice according to instructions on the box.

Sauté diced pepper in butter.

Mix cooked rice, pepper and butter together.

Sauté veggies and add seasonings.

Sauté shrimp until it turns pink, 2-3 minutes.

Slice pineapple in half lengthwise and remove most of core and fruit, creating a pineapple "boat". Load the pineapple halves with rice, veggies and shrimp.

Add parsley to get a lil fancy! Serves 2.