Virtual Nashville Ballet Event

Paul talked about an upcoming virtual performance that lets audiences experience the Nashville Ballet in a whole new way. The Nashville Ballet's performance of Attitude Part II will premiere virtually April 2-4, featuring the virtual debut of Seasons. An audience favorite since its original debut, this elegant piece has been newly expanded and reimagined exclusively for this performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.nashvilleballet.com.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:04:54-04
