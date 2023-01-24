Vision Boards for 2023 Goals

D’Lashay from Kreative Koncepts talked about creating a vision board and showed how to put one together. D'Lashay Speaks Presents Coming Out The Mud III Vision Board Party on Sunday, January 29 at 3pm at the Bellshire Event Center, 3840 Dickerson Rd. Nashville, TN. The event will include brunch, bottomless mimosas, a live DJ, and Vision Board construction tools. Featured guests include The Sophisticated Ladies of Tennessee State University, along with special guest speakers Senator Katrina Robinson and Wes Carr-Patterson. For more information, or for tickets go to https://www.dlashayspeaks.com/.