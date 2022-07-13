Visiting The Incredible Dr. Pol

Everyone’s favorite vet Dr. Jan Pol talked about the new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol and what keeps him coming back after 50 years of veterinary service. Before you watch the premiere of the new season, catch “A 200th Polapalooza” (highlights from the last decade) on Saturday, July 16 at 7pm. Then watch the new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol at 8pm on Nat Geo WILD. Visit, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/the-incredible-dr-pol for more information.

