Visiting the Recycle Rainforest

Morgan Rehnberg, Director of Exhibits and Planetarium at Adventure Science Center took us through the museum’s new Recycle Rainforest exhibit that explores the critical relationship between rainforests, the life they contain and the global ecosystem. The fully recyclable “set” is constructed to simulate a natural rainforest environment. Guests will have access to recyclable building materials that can be used to create rainforest creatures. Once their build is complete, they can place their creature within the environment for other visitors to enjoy or choose to take it home. Recycle Rainforest runs through Spring 2023. Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit https://www.adventuresci.org/.