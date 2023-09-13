Becca Blank, the founder of Voces de Nashville, and Beatriz Ordaz talked about the Spanish classes they offer by and for the community.. Voces de Nashville is a member-owned cooperative founded for women by women. They train Latina community members to teach Spanish classes to adults in and around Nashville. Hispanic Heritage Month runs September 15 - October 15. You’re invited to be a part of Nashville’s growing multicultural community through Spanish classes taught by local native speakers. Go to https://www.vocesdenashville.com/classes/ to learn more about booking a class. Follow Voces de Nashville on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/voces_de_nashville/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/vocesdenashville/.

