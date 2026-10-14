Voice Actor, Adam McArthur, Talks New Projects, JJK Fanfiction, & More!

Voice Actor, Adam McArthur, talks new Projects, fanfiction, & more! You might know him as the English dubbed voice actor for Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen..or maybe you know him as the English dubbed voice for Reno Ichikawa in Kaiju No. 8.

No matter what fandom you've known him from, Adam is keeping busy with his grand world tour of comic cons across the nation and upcoming animated projects.

All 12 episodes of Fool Night premiere on Netflix November 26th!

"It was such a delight chatting with Adam! He had just flown in from New York the night prior, and met up with me bright and early at 8AM, while the state of Tennessee was on weather watch for Hurricane Isais. We laughed, we cringed, and if the interview was longer we may have gone out to lunch because we were both starving by the end of the 30 minutes. Can't wait until he's back in Nashville again so we can catch up - and MAYBE go skydiving!" - Brittany Foxx

Be sure to follow Adam on all social platforms @ninjammac