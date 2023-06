Wagyu Tacos from STK Nashville

Chef Hoss Fuentes from STK Nashville made Wagyu Tacos, a recipe from their new summer menu. STK Nashville is located at 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. Learn more at https://stksteakhouse.com/venues/nashville/?gclid=CjwKCAjwv8qkBhAnEiwAkY-ahrA6qwO1sqxMrFKjy_EuyFUBIL2zelhXGFTjTUG5jjYe34yZULZoBxoCdnwQAvD_BwE.

Ingredients:

A5 Wagyu sliced chuck: 1lb Caramelized onion: 3 oz Yuzu kosho: 1 oz Salt to taste Tortillas: 3 inch diameter

Taco Assembly:

Cooked meat mix: ½ oz per taco Pickled shallots / red chili: 0.3 oz per taco, incl. one slice of red Fresno pepper Sour cream: 0.3 oz per taco Lime wedge: 1 per taco Coriander cress: 1 small pinch per taco