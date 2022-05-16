Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper: New Book

Country singer Walker Hayes and his friend Craig Allen Cooper have written a book about the inspiring friendship they developed after an act of kindness by Craig years ago. Cooper, who is a pastor, gifted the Hayes family a car during a time of need. It helped the family through one of their toughest moments and led Hayes down a path toward finding hope in Christ. The new book, “Glad You’re Here”, chronicles the story of their friendship and faith. “Glad You’re Here” is available wherever you buy books. For more information, visit https://www.walkerhayes.com/