Walton's Jewelry shows us trends and new styles for engagement rings

With about 40% of proposals happening between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, a lot of Tennesseans are ring-shopping right now. People also dress up for the holidays, so getting your best jewelry ready now should be a priority!

Heather chats with Julie Walton Garland, the third-generation owner of Walton’s Jewelry, which was founded by her grandmother Melba Walton over 50 years ago in historic downtown Franklin. She’s here to share quick, no-pressure tips for choosing and caring for an engagement ring—especially if you love antique and vintage styles—but you’ll see that this advice can apply to holiday gifts and even the pieces in your jewelry box right now

https://waltonsjewelry.com/