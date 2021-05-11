Want to Be a Millionaire?

Watch
Rachel Rodgers talked about how to change the way you think about money and why all women should be millionaires. Rachel Rodgers is the founder and CEO of Hello Seven, a company she founded to help women hit 7-figures without sacrificing their families or their sanity. We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power by Rachel Rodgers is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to www.helloseven.co. Follow @hello7co on Instagram.

