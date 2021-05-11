Want to Be a Millionaire?

Rachel Rodgers talked about how to change the way you think about money and why all women should be millionaires. Rachel Rodgers is the founder and CEO of Hello Seven, a company she founded to help women hit 7-figures without sacrificing their families or their sanity. We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power by Rachel Rodgers is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to www.helloseven.co. Follow @hello7co on Instagram.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:47:37-04
