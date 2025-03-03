Watch Cole learn some moves with 15-year-old juggler, Amazing Atticus!

Meet Atticus, a 15-year-old juggling prodigy who is leaving audiences spellbound with his incredible skills. Atticus first discovered his passion for juggling in 2020 after the tragic loss of his grandfather to COVID-19. With determination and countless hours of practice, he has honed his craft and now performs award-winning juggling and magic routines.

In a recent interview, Atticus shared that he initially learned just 3 basic juggling tricks from his grandfather's book. But through dedicated practice, often spending 2 hours a day perfecting his skills, Atticus has developed an astounding repertoire. He can now juggle up to 5 objects at once, all while performing complex maneuvers and tricks that defy the laws of physics.

Atticus' talents have earned him recognition and awards, and he has captivated audiences with his mesmerizing performances. As he explained, he finds great joy in being able to "make someone's day a little better" through his art.

