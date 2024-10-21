Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Watch FX makeup artists transform Cole into Beetlejuice!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
We dive into the world of FX makeup with makeup artists Lisa Kalz and Krystle Feher! They transform Cole into the iconic spooky season character Beetlejuice! Watch Cole get his Halloween look, and scare others in the newsroom!

