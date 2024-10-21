Watch FX makeup artists transform Cole into Beetlejuice!

We dive into the world of FX makeup with makeup artists Lisa Kalz and Krystle Feher! They transform Cole into the iconic spooky season character Beetlejuice! Watch Cole get his Halloween look, and scare others in the newsroom!
Posted
We dive into the world of FX makeup with makeup artists Lisa Kalz and Krystle Feher! They transform Cole into the iconic spooky season character Beetlejuice! Watch Cole get his Halloween look, and scare others in the newsroom!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.