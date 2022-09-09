Cookbook author Trace Barnett made a Watermelon Cobbler. Find recipes, gardening tips and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available on www.Amazon.com and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.

Watermelon Cobbler

Serves 6–8

Growing up, our family gatherings always featured a cobbler made from fruit from the orchard or berries from brambles outside. Sometimes they featured persimmon, prunes (which were reconstituted in moonshine), or huckleberries. One year in particular was a good year for watermelon and we had tons of them. That year, watermelon cobbler was born, and it has been a favorite ever since. Watermelon lends itself well to a cobbler because its sweetness is not overwhelming. In this dish, it retains its makeup, but becomes slightly softer and cooks down a bit into a delectable syrup.

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups watermelon, seeded

2 tablespoons lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place butter in baking dish and place dish in oven to allow butter to melt as it heats.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, and baking powder. Add in buttermilk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Stir well to combine, making sure to break apart any lumps.

3. Remove dish from oven. Add watermelon to the melted butter and pour lemon juice over melon. Sprinkle with sugar.

4. Pour batter over fruit and butter mixture. Return dish to oven and bake 30–45 minutes or until bubbly and nicely browned.