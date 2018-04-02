Watermelon Moon Farm Mosaic Craft Project

Emily Steinberg of Watermelon Moon Farm showed how to make a mosaic clay pot. Learn the craft of mosaic on a small clay pot on Sunday, April 8 at 2pm at Spring Fling at the Plantation. All supplies are included - even the broken dishes. Please mail check to register for workshop for $25 to Watermelon Moon Farm. "Spring Fling at the Plantation" is Saturday, April 7-April 8 at Watermelon Moon Farm, 10575 Trousdale Ferry Pike Lebanon TN 37090. Event and parking fee upon arrival is $3. Call (615) 444-2356 for more information or visit www.watermelonmoonfarm.com.