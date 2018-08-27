Watermelon Moon Farm's Celebration of Autumn

Join Watermelon Moon Farm for the re-opening of the farm and gift shop! The "Celebration of Autumn" is Saturday, September 1 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, September 2 from 11am-4pm. Admission is free. Enjoy a day in the country as the historical home is filled with delightful orange pumpkins, bittersweet garlands, wheat wreaths and lots of warm colors of the season! Along with the large array of gift & food items in the main house, special vendors will be on the grounds selling their products also. Enjoy a snack or lunch while walking the grounds or visiting on the porches, get your food and beverage needs from an array of food trucks. Admission is FREE! Watermelon Moon Farm is located at 10575 Trousdale Ferry Lebanon,TN 37090. For more information call (615) 444-2356 or visit www.watermelonmoonfarm.com.