Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club executive chef Daniel Gorman made Waymore’s Grilled Cheese. Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club is a 93-room boutique hotel, located on Main Street in East Nashville. Currently, the property includes a ground-floor bar and Café and will soon include a rooftop terrace and Casual Club, (an onsite music venue). Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club is located at 811 Main Street, Nashville TN, 37206. For more information, go to www.waymoresnashville.com and follow @waymoresnashville on Instagram.

Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp. butter

3 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded

1 ½ oz. goat cheese, crumbled

1 ½ oz. pecorino cheese, shredded

3 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 pieces raclette, sliced

8 roasted tomatoes

2 tbsp. pecan pesto

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350-degrees.

Prep all ingredients.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the gruyere cheese, pecorino, goat cheese and cream cheese, seasoning the mixture with a touch of salt and pepper. Mix until just combined with a spatula.

In a skillet or on a griddle, melt the butter over medium heat

Add sliced bread to the hot butter, pressing the bread to make sure it is even on the pan. A cooking weight or another pan works great for this.

On one side of the bread, spread 3 tbsp of the cheese mixture and top with 4 roasted tomatoes. On the other slice, add two slices of raclette cheese and pesto.

Allow to cook until golden brown. Transfer to the oven for 2 minutes to completely melt the cheese

Remove sandwich from oven and stack together, allow to cool slightly before enjoying!

Pecan Pesto

Ingredients

2qt. Basil Leaves

2qt. Arugula

½ cup toasted pecan pieces

1 tbsp. Calabrian chile paste

¼ cup garlic cloves

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp. Kosher salt

1 ½ cup olive oil

1 cup grated pecorino toscano

Instructions: