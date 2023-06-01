Ways to Save Money at Dollywood

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to save money on admission, food and more at Dollywood. To plan your trip to Dollywood, visit https://www.dollywood.com/. For more moneysaving tips, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

Tips on How to Save Money at Dollywood

*Save on admission - Season pass - If you expect to go to a park more than once in a year, a season pass is the way to go. Not only can a pass cost less than the price of two one day tickets, but the passes can also offer discounts, and some allow you to bring friends.

*Consider going to the theme parks on weekdays instead of weekends or holidays. There is not always a difference in the parks’ admission price, but the cost of accommodation will likely be higher on weekends and holidays. Plus, the parks are bound to be more crowded.

*Buy tickets online, often there are some savings.

*Another way to save on admission is getup a group to be able to take advantage of the group discount that applies to groups (for Dollywood 15 people is the minimum). The amount of the discount depends on the number in your group – the more people, the deeper the discount. If you are going for the group rate, you need to make reservations ahead of your visit.

*Drink savings - Although most of the parks don’t allow guests to bring outside food and drink, many allow you to bring in one water bottle per person, and you can refill your bottle for free. You can also ask for a cup of water at any concession stand or park restaurant.

*Food savings - With food, a good affordable option is to pack a cooler and leave it in the car. Then you can take a break from the park at mealtime and have a car picnic for a fraction of the cost of feeding a family at park outlets.

Another suggestion for saving money on food is to eat a big meal before you go, instead of going into the park hungry.

*Park discounts - Follow the parks social media for discount offers. There are sometimes summer specials through partnerships with fast food restaurants in the area.

*Save on rentals - If someone in your group uses a stroller or wheelchair, bring your own instead of paying to rent one inside the park.

*For souvenirs - Consider buying them on eBay or at local souvenir shops before you go, instead of buying them in the park shops.