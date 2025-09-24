Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We are catching up with Cristina Vane ahead of her appearance at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival!

we chat with singer Cristina Vane
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is this weekend! Cristina Vane is set to make an appearance down in Franklin.

We caught up with her over the summer at Urban Cowboy in East Nashville. She tells us more about her latest album, her musical journey and more!

Watch our extended conversation:

Listen to her latest album:

Check out the full lineup and what you need to know ahead of the festival: https://pilgrimagefestival.com/

Want to check out Urban Cowboy? Visit here: https://www.urbancowboy.com/nashville/

