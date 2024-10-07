Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Tantisimo!

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted

Tantísimo is a farm to table restaurant offering small plates, craft cocktails, and experiences celebrating Latin America. They join us on the show to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to make a traditional Mofongo recipe. To learn more visit https://tantisimo.com/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes