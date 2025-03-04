We are celebrating Mardi Gras with Puckett's new Mojo Pasta!

We chat with the team at Pucketts who recently launched new menu items with creole-inspired flavors! They give us the recipe for Mojo Pasta!

Mojo Pasta

Ingredients:

Liquid Butter ½-oz

Cajun Seasoning ½-Tbsp, ½ used to garnish

Pulled Smoked Chicken 4-oz, no bones or cartilage

Andouille Sausage, 1-sliced into 8 pieces

Rock Shrimp 1-oz

Sauteed Peppers 1-oz

Sauteed Onions 2-oz

Creole Sauce6-oz

Rigatoni Pasta 7-oz

Heavy Cream 3-oz

Fried Okra 1-oz

Green Onion, fine julienne 1-Tbsp

Grated Cheese 1-Tbsp

Corn Cake 2-ea

Directions:

Cook chicken, sausage, shrimp, onion and pepper in butter with Cajun seasoning.

Add Creole sauce and cream andheat through.

Add in the pasta and toss.

Add water tothin down if necessary.

Mound together in a bowl.

Top with fried okra, grated cheese, green onions and remaining Cajun seasoning.

Serve with corn cake.