We are celebrating National Guacamole Day with Surcheros!

National Guacamole Day is here, and Surcheros is ready to take the celebration to the next level! They show us how they make their delicious guacamole!

To mark the occasion, Surcheros invites everyone to enjoy their fresh, creamy guac made daily from perfectly ripe avocados. Guests can build their perfect burrito, taco, bowl, or salad and know that guac is always included. It is the ultimate way to celebrate a fan-favorite dip that has become a staple of Tex-Mex flavor and tradition.

4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Ste 703

Antioch, TN 37013

(615) 931-0868

Hours of Operation:

Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Website: https://www.surcheros.com/ [surcheros.com]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Surcheros/ [facebook.com]

X: https://x.com/surcherosfresh [x.com]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surcheros/ [instagram.com]

