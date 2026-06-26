We are checking out Rachel's Garden in Goodlettsville!

Rachel's Garden is a project of the Goodlettsville Fire Department's Kid's Christmas Charity that created a beautiful inclusive playground for the City of Goodlettsville.

The playground is named in honor of Rachel West, the daughter of Retired Fire Captain Ricky West and a lifelong resident of Goodlettsville. Her testimony showed the need for additional park amenities that allow people of all ability levels to safely and joyously play together. Her story inspired the GFD Kid's Christmas Fund to bring this project to life, and the dream of Rachel's Garden became a reality.

Located at Peay Park and adjacent to the Splash Pad and the Delmas Long Community Center, Rachel's Garden is a beautiful and valuable addition to the Goodlettsville park system.

The playground is built on a state-of-the-art turf surface. This material is soft enough for falls, firm enough for wheels of all types, and provides the durability and professional appearance required of a municipal playground. The play components are designed for a full range of abilities—both physical and cognitive. Some allow direct wheelchair access, others are built for easy transfer with extra molding and belting for added security, and some are small covered spaces where a child can regroup after over-stimulation.

200 Memorial Drive

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

https://goodlettsville.gov/2048/Rachels-Garden-Playground

