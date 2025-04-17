We are getting dressed up ahead of the Tennessee Renaissance Festival!

It's almost time for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival! Heather, Lelan, and Cole are getting dressed up to celebrate its return!

Make sure to attend this year:

Every Saturday, Sunday in May; plus Memorial Day May 3-26, 2025.

Store or business location and hours

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every festival day

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and ticket scanning begins at 9:00 a.m. A commons area is provided until festival admission begins.

Website: www.tnrenfest.com [tnrenfest.com]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tnrenfest/ [facebook.com]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tnrenfest/ [instagram.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Tennessee Renaissance Festival>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.