We are painting with Muse Paintbar Nashville!

Heather is at Muse Paintbar Nashville to show off her creative side, and highlight the unique paint & sip experience!

According to Muse Paintbar, "In our space, we strive for an inclusive environment where anyone can unwind and explore the artistic process.

We inject color and creativity into the communities we operate in. While hosting daily public sessions, private parties, and offsite events, we’re creating more than just paintings. We’re creating memories, lasting friendships, and creative career opportunities."

2207 Bowline Ave.Nashville, TN 37207

For your next date night, girls night, or family day visit their website to book

https://www.musepaintbar.com/events/nashville-paint-bar