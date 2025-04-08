Watch Now
We chat with actors Tom Basden and Tim Key about their movie The Ballad of Wallis Island

Posted

We sit down with actors Tom Basden and Tim Key in the studio to talk about their new movie, The Ballad of Wallis Island!

The Ballad of Wallis Island follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians, Mortimer-McGwyer (Carey Mulligan and Tom Basden) back together. His fantasy quickly turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjbVZWVWzPU[youtube.com]

The movie is now playing in theaters!

