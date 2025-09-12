We chat with author and YouTube star Missy Lanning about her new children's book

Once Upon a Chocolate Chip Cookie is the first release from Bake-Along Books™ and the first book in our Once Upon a Cookie™ series. The story follows four different families in four beautifully illustrated kitchens as they each bake the same batch of chocolate chip cookies using Missy Lanning’s most requested recipe. What began as a viral video has been reimagined into an interactive picture book that invites kids and families to read together, bake together, and create something truly sweet.

