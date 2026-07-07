We chat with author Dawn Delvo about her debut memoir, My Greatest Solo: Accompanied by Grace

Lelan chats with author, Dawn Delvo, VP of Philanthropy & Social Impact at Black River Entertainment about her debut memoir, My Greatest Solo: Accompanied by Grace [a.co]

Just one year after unexpectedly losing her mother, Dawn Delvo found herself navigating grief, chasing a career in the Nashville music industry… and facing an unplanned pregnancy. In My Greatest Solo, Dawn shares what it really looks like to walk through grief, fear, and uncertainty all at once—while becoming a mother and building a life she never saw coming.

To learn more about the book or purchase visit

https://www.amazon.com/My-Greatest-Solo-Accompanied-Grace/dp/B0H1NRLC46