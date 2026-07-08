We chat with author Linton Claude Samuels about his new book "Successful, Single, But..."

Linton Claude Samuels chats with Lelan about his new book "Successful, Single But... " that will guide readers through the nine ways successful women sabotage their own chances for love.

According to the books description, "Heal your heart. Change your path. Find the love you deserve... You've found success in your career... but something is missing. You have so much to offer the right person. But no matter how hard you try, love never seems to find you. You look in the mirror and wonder... What am I doing wrong? What do I need to change? Why can't I find the love I know I deserve? It’s time to stop wondering and focus on what you can control. Successful, Single But... will guide you through the nine ways successful women sabotage their own chances for love. It will inspire you to change your life for the better. And it will give you the tools to overcome anything that might be holding you back from finding the relationship you want. After reading this book, you will: *Know how to recognize a man who will honor you and your relationship, rather than just himself... *See how your girlfriends may be secretly sabotaging your love life, and keeping you single... *Find the strength to walk away from a toxic or abusive relationship with faith and courage... *"Burn away" the bitterness and bad habits that are holding you back from the relationship you want... Successful, Single, But... will change the way you look at yourself, and how you approach relationships and love."

You can purchase it on Amazon here

https://www.amazon.com/Successful-Single-Linton-Claude-Samuels-ebook/dp/B07GC46PGB/ref=sr_1_1?crid=TD0H1AFU7ITG&keywords=linton+claude+samuels&qid=1636422690&qsid=131-4796518-4845640&sprefix=

About the Author

Linton Claude Samuels was born in Jamaica, and lived there for twelve years before moving to the United States. Linton was raised in Brooklyn by his mother, her husband and sisters. For as long as he can remember, he was keenly aware of the difficulties women face in balancing career, family, and relationships. After training as a Pharmacy Technician, Linton worked at a major metropolitan hospital. A chance conversation with a nurse about the trials of her dating life led him to conceive and write Successful, Single, But... When he is not writing, Linton enjoys playing gospel and jazz piano. He is a Seventh Day Adventist Christian, and a devout church-goer. Linton is also a recipient of the Master Guide leadership award, and teaches young men discipline, wildness survival, and leadership skills.

