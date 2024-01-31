Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We chat with cast members from "Girl from North Country" now playing at TPAC

TPAC's GIrl from the North Country
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 12:44:36-05

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope.

Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. Girl From The North Country is now playing at TPAC through February 4, 2024

Tickets: TPAC.ORG

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018