We chat with David Foster and Katharine McPhee about their upcoming concert in Nashville

David Foster Chris Botti concert coming to Nashville
David Foster and Chris Botti, two acclaimed musical artists, are coming together for a special concert event in Nashville on June 18th at Ascend Amphitheater.

Experience Foster's musical mastery with his epic tunes like "EPIC" and "After the Love Has Gone". Co-hosting the event is Chris Botti bringing you cherished performances with songs like "Italia". Together with McPhee, her hard-hitting vocals will mesmerize you with songs like "Over It".

To get tickets visit
www.nashvilleamphitheater.net/events/david-foster-chris-botti-katharine-mcphee-18-june-2025/

