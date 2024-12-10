We chat with Leslie Odom Jr. about his upcoming show in Nashville

Featuring a GRAMMY® and Tony award-winner of Broadway — and specifically Hamilton — fame! Be in the room where it happens as mega-talented singer, actor, and songwriter, Leslie Odom, Jr. joins the Nashville Symphony to deliver orchestrated versions of beloved Christmas, Broadway, and popular music hits. The audience will thrill to Odom, Jr.’s vocal prowess, stage presence, and genuine charm. https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2024-2025-season/leslie-odom-jr-the-christmas-tour/

